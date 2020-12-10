AOC knocks Joe Biden’s agenda as ‘a little hazy’

President-elect Joe Biden has started to fill out key roles in his cabinet and staff before he takes office, but Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said this week that she'd like to see a more unified unit.

"I think it'd be great to see a more cohesive vision across the entire cabinet," she told reporters at Capitol Hill Wednesday.

"You know, you have an individual appointment here, and an individual appointment there, we can wrestle about whether they are bold enough or ambitious enough, especially given the uncertainty and what kind of Senate we're going to have."

The New York Congresswoman said she's waiting to see how the rest of the cabinet shakes out.

She told reporters, "I think one of the things I'm looking for when I see all of these picks put together is, what is the agenda? What is the overall vision going to be?"

Other progressives haven't been as patient with the team Biden is assembling.

Congressman-elect Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., told CNN Thursday that Biden's cabinet needs to move further to the left.

“We need to make sure here that President-elect Joe Biden is picking as many progressives to his cabinet as possible,” Bowman said. “But when I hear names like Rahm Emanuel and Bruce Reed, you know, it makes my skin crawl."

Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago who also worked in the Obama administration, has been floated as a good fit for U.S. trade representative or Secretary of Transportation.

Bruce Reed is Biden's former chief of staff and was reportedly being considered for the Office of Management and Budget, but that position went to Center for America Progress CEO Neera Tanden.

Biden announced Thursday that he will appoint former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council.

The President-elect also selected former Obama White House chief of staff Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Many on the left were pushing Biden to pick Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, as his secretary of agriculture, but the President-elect instead chose former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, who served in that position for all of the Biden administration.

Fudge, meanwhile, was nominated to be secretary of housing and urban development.

