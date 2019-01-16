Ocasio-Cortez vows to 'run train' on progressive agenda in bizarre turn of phrase

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., used a strange – and sexually charged – phrase to describe to the Washington Post her plan for implementing a progressive agenda.

“... enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda,” the newly minted congresswoman told the newspaper.

The choice of words sent the Internet into a tizzy, as it has a well-known and highly disturbing connotation. According to the Urban Dictionary, to “run train” means “to gangbang” someone. The phrase was injected into more mainstream parlance in October, after a client of porn industry lawyer Michael Avenatti claimed – with no evidence whatsoever – that now-Supreme Court Justice Bret Kavanaugh “ran trains” on girls while in high school near Washington, D.C.

The cringe-worthy pledge appeared in the transcript of an extensive interview Ocasio-Cortez gave the Post, in which she complained of being targeted by conservatives. She noted a fake photo that has circulated, purporting to show her in a bathtub, and said her critics have run out of ammunition.

“Dude, you’re all out of bullets, you’re all out of bombs, you’re all out of all this stuff,” the 29-year-old self-described socialist said.

“What have you got left?” she asked. “I’m six days into the term, and you already used all your ammo. So enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.”

Pundits were quick to chime in, with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro labeling the word choice as"hilariously terrible." Twitchy sought an explanation for the odd phrase, tweeting, "Over to you, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. WTH did you mean by this?"

Others posted memes and GIFs on the web.