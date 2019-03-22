Ocasio-Cortez, in sick burn, compares Trump to ‘nematode’

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., compared President Trump to a worm during an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday -- but you'd need your dictionary to know that.

The 29-year-old congresswoman used an obscure term to take a swipe at Trump toward the end of her appearance, when Meyers asked her about winning the second-place prize as a teen in her high school science competition.

AOC DEFENDS GREEN NEW DEAL, SAYS NARRATIVE BEING 'MANIPULATED' BY TRUMP, OTHER CRITICS

“Science was my first passion,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “I studied microbiology and the impacts of antioxidants on a model organism known as the C. elegan, which is of the nematode family.”

Meyers compared Ocasio-Cortez’s interest in science to that of Trump, interjecting “I think he did that, too.”

“Because he’s a nematode?” she retorted while the crowd roared in laughter, comparing the president to the roundworms found as parasites in animals and plants.

Ocasio-Cortez also vehemently defended her Green New Deal during her time on the show, claiming Trump and other critics are manipulating the narrative around her proposal for climate change reform.

“They’re trying to say that the Green New Deal is about what we have to give up, what we have to cut back on, when in fact the Green New Deal itself is a resolution to be more expansive,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The massive climate change investment has been criticized for being too overreaching and too expensive.

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after defeating 10-term Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in the primary and then winning in the November general election.

The bartender turned politician is a leader of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and has managed to gain endorsements for her Green New Deal bill from Democratic 2020 hopefuls.

Fox News’ Joseph A Wulfsohn contributed to this report.