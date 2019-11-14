AOC slams WH adviser Stephen Miller as 'white nationalist' after recent report, calls for his resignation

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., launched a petition this week calling for senior White House adviser Stephen Miller’s resignation, claiming that a recent report proves he is a “white nationalist” and the “architect” of what she described as President Trump’s “mass human rights abuses at the border.”

Fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., previously criticized Miller’s influence on federal immigration policy when she called him a “white nationalist” on Twitter in April.

REP. ILHAN OMAR CALLS STEPHEN MILLER A ‘WHITE NATIONALIST’

Critics of Omar pointed out that Miller is Jewish and condemned her remarks as anti-Semitic. The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in, calling Omar the “head of the Farrakhan Fan Club” and saying she “apparently has no shame.”

President Trump defended Miller by retweeting a quote attributed to media executive Jeff Ballabon, CEO of B2 Strategic.

“What’s completely unacceptable is for Congesswoman Omar to target Jews, in this case Stephen Miller," Ballabon reportedly said.

But Ocasio-Cortez claimed this week that a recent report from Southern Poverty Law Center proved Omar’s point. The report references purported leaked emails reviewed by Hatewatch, a branch of the liberal non-profit that says it is dedicated to monitoring America’s “radical right.”

“Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now.”

On Wednesday, she retweeted a link to her online petition calling for Miller’s resignation.

“Each day we allow a white nationalist to be in charge of US immigration policy is a day where thousands of children & families lives are in danger,” the New York Democrat said. “This year alone, under Miller’s direction, the US has put almost 70,000 children in custody.” She did not cite her source for that figure.

Hillary Clinton also retweeted the report.

The Southern Poverty Law Center report claimed Miller emailed Breitbart, a conservative news platform, more than 900 times between 2015 and 2016. The non-profit claims the emails showed Miller “promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols” following the 2015 Charleston, S.C., church shooting. (The gunman in that attack was a white supremacist and killed nine African-Americans.)

It also claimed that Miller shared white nationalist websites, a “white genocide”-themed novel, xenophobic conspiracy theories and eugenics-era immigration laws that Adolf Hitler lauded in “Mein Kampf.” The report concludes the emails show that Miller used these ideologies to “as an architect” for Trump administration immigration policies, included the travel ban, zero-tolerance police, which resulted in the separation of children at the border, and undocumented immigrant arrest quotas.

Miller has been known for having a major influence over President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and was reportedly instrumental in the ousting of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.