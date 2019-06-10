AOC may challenge Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand in upcoming Senate races: report

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, could be facing a major challenger in their next Senate races -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY.

Top Democrats suspect that the freshman congresswoman will primary either Schumer in 2022 or Gillibrand in 2024, according to a report from Axios, Gillibrand, who is currently running for president, just won reelection during the 2018 midterms after vowing she would serve her full six-year term.

If AOC runs against the two party powerhouses -- and wins -- it wouldn't be the first time she toppled a big-name Democrat after she defeated leading lawmaker Joe Crowley, who was the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus a member of Congress for nearly 20 years, during the New York primaries in 2018.

Since then, Ocasio-Cortez has become a household name and is leading the effort in promoting the Green New Deal in hopes of tackling climate change.

With massive support among progressives, the New York representative is seen as a kingmaker during the 2020 election and is weighing her options on who to back in the presidential race.

Senators Bernie Sanders, I-VT, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, have so far received the highest praise from the self-described Democratic Socialist.

She has repeatedly blasted former Vice President Joe Biden, most recently for his previous support for the Hyde Amendment, which outlaws federal funding for abortions.

"If your pride is being a moderate centrist candidate, say that," Ocasio-Cortez said last week. "Say, 'I'm proud to be a centrist, I'm proud to be funded by Wall Street. I'm proud to not push as hard as I can on women's rights.' Say it, own it, be it, but don't come out here and say you're a progressive candidate, but at the same time not support repealing something as basic as the Hyde Amendment."