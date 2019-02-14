Ocasio-Cortez says Ilhan Omar's grilling of Trump Venezuela envoy 'feels like justice'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has thrown her support behind Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after her fellow freshman Democrat’s controversial questioning of a U.S. diplomat.

Omar clashed with Elliott Abrams, the Trump administration's new special envoy for Venezuela, during a House hearing on the Caracas crisis after the congresswoman tried to turn the focus to Abrams' history in Latin America while asking him point-blank whether he'd support "genocide" if it served American interests.

Abrams fired back, calling the line of questioning "ridiculous" and refusing to respond to the personal "attack."

Omar began her questioning of Abrams with his connection to the Iran-Contra scandal during the Reagan administration, U.S. support of the right-wing government of José Napoleón Duarte during the Salvadoran Civil War and Washington’s broader involvement in Latin America’s civil conflicts during the 1970s and 1980s.

Ocasio-Cortez shared a video of the testy questioning on Wednesday night, tweeting that it "feels like justice."

“I often reflect on @AyannaPressley‘s words: ‘people closest to the pain should be closest to the power.’

“@IlhanMN is a Somali refugee. She has felt the ravages of war. Watching her question Trump’s envoy to VZ, who pled guilty to several Iran-Contra crimes, feels like justice.”

Abrams pleaded guilty in 1991 to two misdemeanor charges of withholding information from Congress, according to the independent counsel’s report. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and 100 hours of community service. Abrams was pardoned in December 1992.

The rising Socialist star’s endorsement of Omar’s grilling came as a number of diplomats defended Abrams.

“I was a career FSO and later Obama appointee. Elliott Abrams was a kind, thoughtful, non-partisan mentor. Let's try to see the best - rather than the worst - in people. @IlhanMN,” former USAID Assistant Administrator Dave Harden tweeted.

“Elliott Abrams is a devoted public servant who has contributed much of his professional life to our country. It’s time to build bridges in America and not tear people down,” veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns tweeted.