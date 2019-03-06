Ocasio-Cortez says she was not invited to Bernie Sanders’ kickoff rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in a weekend interview that she did not attend the kickoff rally for Bernie Sanders' second presidential campaign.

The freshman lawmaker sat down with NY1’s Errol Louis, host of “Inside City Hall,” for a Sunday interview that aired Tuesday night.

When asked whether she attended Sanders’ rally in Brooklyn on Saturday, she said: “I did not. Yesterday was my day to take care of myself.”

“I assume he asked you to be there,” Louis responded.

“Um, he, he didn’t, actually,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “I think that, we’ve been, uh, so we’ve been in active conversation, I’ve been speaking with him and several other of the 2020 (presidential) candidates.”

BERNIE SANDERS HOLDS NY RALLY TO LAUNCH 2ND WHITE HOUSE RUN

She went on to say that endorsing a candidate “very early in this race” prevents the Democratic Party from having conversations on issues like income inequality, criminal justice, immigration, and the environment.

She later conceded that she will eventually endorse a candidate before the New York Democratic primary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The interview comes amid a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission this week that Ocasio-Cortez violated campaign finance law by being part of an "off-the-books operation" to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on candidates last year. She denied the allegations on Tuesday.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.