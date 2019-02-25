Ocasio-Cortez says she moved to new Bronx apartment

Freshman New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday night confirmed The Post’s reporting that she’s relocated to a new Bronx apartment in her neighborhood.

A day after residents at the Democratic congresswoman’s listed address told The Post they’d never seen her around, her spokesman on Sunday said she moved recently to a larger apartment “a block and a half away” with her boyfriend.

In a tweet, the left-wing darling also said she remained a Bronx resident.

“I still live in my hood and literally instagrammed from my apartment tonight,” Ocasio-Cortez, 29, wrote in response to The Post’s reporting.

On Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez ducked questions about her living situation after an appearance.

Her spokesman, Corbin Trent, claimed she relocated to a two-bedroom apartment with her beau earlier this month.

Trent claimed that Ocasio-Cortez was at her new home Sunday afternoon, although he wouldn’t identify the address.

“A man was just arrested last week with a stockpile of guns specifically trying to kill me & others,”Ocasio-Cortez added in her tweet. “So yeah I’m not gonna disclose my personal address or tell people when I move. Sorry!.”

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to US Coast Guard Lt. Cristopher Paul Hasson who was allegedly plotting to murder Democrats and journalists when he was arrested on drugs and guns charges this month.

The rep’s recent move still doesn’t explain why residents at her previous digs — a condo owned by her mom — insisted they had never seen her there.

