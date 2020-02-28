Expand / Collapse search
Ocasio-Cortez says Jesus would be maligned in Congress

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Thursday that she sometimes feels that if "Christ himself" walked through the doors of Congress, he would be maligned as a radical over his social positions.

Ocasio-Cortez addressed a Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing that focused on claims that the Trump administration rolled back LGBTQ rights, according to the Huffington Post.

The freshman representative was joined by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who also accused the administration of employing executive orders to "turn the government into an instrument of hostility and opposition towards LGBTQ rights."

The administration denied the claims in a response to the Huffington Post, and said the Democrats are working to distort the president's record and refuse to acknowledge "any action he’s taken to protect and promote LGBTQ Americans."

Ocasio-Cortez said Jesus may very well be called a radical by today's standards because he spoke about loving enemies and embracing strangers. She said her faith convinced her that that all people are unconditionally holy and sacred.

The Post reported that a transgender man was a witness at the hearing. He is suing a Catholic hospital for canceling his hysterectomy. Evan Minton was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, a medical condition where a person experiences deep discomfort with the gender assigned them at birth, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

The report pointed to the Trump administration’s "conscience rule" that would have cleared the way for doctors to avoid medical procedures on religious grounds. The ruling was voided by a federal judge.

"There is nothing holy about rejecting medical care of people, no matter who they are, on the grounds of what their identity is," she said. "There is nothing holy about turning someone away from a hospital."

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.