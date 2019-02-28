Ocasio-Cortez responds after WSJ writes that she encourages a generation to ‘take pride in their ignorance’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-.N.Y., blasted the Wall Street Journal on Thursday in response to an opinion writer’s assertion that the freshman congresswoman “leads a generation of young people to take pride in their ignorance.”

Writer Grace-Marie Turner penned a column Thursday that said Ocasio-Cortez "leads a generation of young people to take pride in their ignorance — of the laws of nature, of history, of the Constitution, of the eternal battle for freedom — and still succeed."

“As much as conservatives are aghast at the over-the-top collectivist ideas of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we cannot ignore the oversize intrigue with this young woman, who has gained instant influence and celebrity. Perhaps it is because people see her as so all-American,” the column began.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to respond, saying: “I guess WSJ Editorial Page takes pride in their ignorance of our nation’s history of slavery, Jim Crow, & mass incarceration; willful doubt on the decades of science on climate change; targeting of indigenous peoples, and the classist, punitive agenda targeting working families."

The paper has taken aim at the New York congresswoman before, most recently over her response to President Trump's State of the Union speech where she was seen not clapping after most of Trump's remarks. Writer Peggy Noonan remarked on Twitter that “AOC had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss.”

Ocasio-Cortex replied “Why should I be 'spirited and warm' for this embarrassment of a #SOTU [State of the Union]?”

“Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future,” she added. "We’re flying without a pilot. And I‘m not here to comfort anyone about that fact.”