Ocasio-Cortez uses Pelosi's own words against her after being accused of insulting House speaker

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t listening to accusations she insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pushed back on the claim after it was raised in an opinion piece published by The Independent, even invoking some of Pelosi’s own previous statements in the process.

Responding to the piece, titled “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shouldn't insult Nancy Pelosi. She should learn from her,” the freshman New Yorker turned the Speaker’s words against her.

“‘A glass of water could’ve [beat a 20-yr incumbt].’ ‘The Green Dream or whatever.’ ‘Their public whatever.’

AOC FIRES BACK AFTER PELOSI BLASTS FAR-LEFT DEMS' 'TWITTER WORLD'

“Those aren’t quotes from me; they‘re from the Speaker. Having respect for ourselves doesn’t mean we lack respect for her.

“It means we won’t let everyday people be dismissed.”

AOC’s tweet was the latest in a string of tense clashes between her and Pelosi, D-Calif., and came just days after a New York Times interview in which the speaker criticized her fellow Democrat.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi told the Times, referring to Ocasio-Cortez, Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., all of whom voted against the House's $4.5 billion bill to address humanitarian issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

PELOSI ON AOC, OMAR, OTHERS: 'THESE PEOPLE HAVE THEIR PUBLIC WHATEVER AND THEIR TWITTER WORLD'

“But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

In response to those comments, unsurprisingly, Ocasio-Cortez hit back on Saturday night.

AOC ACCUSES GOP OF TRYING TO 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN' BY HURTING CHILDREN, MIGRANTS

“That public ‘whatever’ is called public sentiment,” she tweeted. “And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country.”

She then defended the use of social media by herself and her fellow newcomers in Congress, over the more traditional – and often more expensive and time-consuming – methods favored by longer-serving lawmakers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I find it strange when members act as though social media isn’t important,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “They set millions of [dollars] on [fire] to run TV ads so people can see their message.

“I haven’t dialed for dollars *once* this year,” she added, “& have more time to do my actual job. Yet we’d rather campaign like it’s 2008.”