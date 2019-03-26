Ocasio-Cortez on Mike Lee: ‘If this guy can be Senator, you can do anything’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Sen. Mike Lee on Tuesday following his earlier criticisms of the Green New Deal.

The New York Democrat, the Green New Deal’s main sponsor in the House, tweeted in response to a screenshot of the Republican Utah lawmaker while he spoke on the Senate floor.

“Like many other women + working people, I occasionally suffer from impostor syndrome: those small moments, especially on hard days, where you wonder if the haters are right,” she wrote. “But then they do things like this to clear it right up.”

“If this guy can be Senator, you can do anything,” she continued.

The tweet she responded to showed a photo of Lee smiling as he stood beside a large poster of several babies. It also quoted some of his remarks before yielding his time.

"The solution to climate change is not this unserious resolution that we’re considering this week in the Senate,” Lee said. “But rather the serious business of human flourishing. The solution to so many of our problems, at all times and in all places is to fall in love, get married and have some kids."

Throughout his remarks, Lee called out the Green New Deal as being “ridiculous” and showcased pictures of dinosaurs and cartoon characters, in addition to babies. He said he was treating the plan “with the seriousness it deserves.”

The Green New Deal struggled in the Senate on Tuesday, as it failed to reach the necessary 60 votes to start debate on the non-binding resolution.

No senator voted to begin debate on the legislation, while 57 lawmakers voted against breaking the filibuster. 42 Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., voted "present."

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.