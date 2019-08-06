AOC slams McConnell after photo of young men in 'Team Mitch' T-shirts 'groping' cutout surfaces

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday over a picture of men – wearing “team Mitch” T-shirts – appeared “groping and choking” a cardboard cutout of her.

The New York Democrat took to Twitter to slam the picture after it surfaced on social media. There’s no additional information about when the picture taken or whether or not the men are affiliated with McConnell’s campaign.

“Hey @senatemajldr – these young men look like they work for you,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll,” she asked, “or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch?”

The photograph was first surfaced by a Twitter user named @emrazz and the initial caption read, “Break me off a piece of that.”

The freshman congresswoman has pressured McConnell for declining to bring a Senate vote on a gun control bill in the wake of shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“The House passed HR8, a Bipartisan Background Checks Act, *5 months ago* and the Senate has yet to vote on it,” she tweeted. “It was one of our 1st major priorities after ending the gov shutdown. You’ve been sitting on it since February giving bogus excuses. Care to explain the people why?”

Her call to bring the vote also was in response to McConnell’s tweet offering condolences to the families.

“The entire nation is horrified by today’s senseless violence,” tweeted the top Senate Republican. “Elaine’s and my prayers go out to the victims of this terrible violence, their families and friends, and the brave first responders who charged into harm’s way.”

Other prominent Democrats such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also reportedly called for the bill passed by House Democrats to be brought to a vote.

McConnell said Monday that he’s willing to consider “bipartisan” solutions in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, but made clear his opposition to gun control policies that infringe “on Americans’ constitutional rights.”

“Today, the president called on Congress to work in a bipartisan, bicameral way to address the recent mass murders which have shaken our nation,” McConnell said in a statement. “Senate Republicans are prepared to do our part.”