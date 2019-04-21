Ocasio-Cortez impersonator, 8, takes on Green New Deal, socialism in adorable Twitter video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., may have a new challenger in the form of an 8-year-old girl whose adorable impression of the progressive has won over hearts and minds on social media.

Ava Martinez poked fun at the freshman congresswoman’s Green New Deal, legislation that calls for a massive overhaul of the nation’s economy and energy use—estimated to cost tens of trillions of dollars.

AOC NARRATES VIDEO FROM FUTURE IN WHICH HER 'GREEN NEW DEAL' SAVES US FROM ENVIRONMENTAL CATASTROPHE

“Like, I want to talk about, like, climate change. Because, like, there’s no doubt cow farts are making the climate change,” Martinez says, donning Ocasio-Cortez-inspired glasses and red lipstick.

“Like, in July, the climate was 96 degrees and in February the climate was 36 degrees. OMG, like that’s a huge change in the climate in”—the mini-AOC looks down to count her fingers—“only four months!”

Social media users praised the impression as “pure gold,” with some suggesting Martinez would make a “much better Congresswoman.”

Martinez’s stepdad, Salvatore Schachter, told the New York Post that the 8-year-old’s resemblance to Ocasio-Cortez was noted amongst family members and thought that doing a video would be fun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I thought it would gain attention, because she’s adorable, but not like this,” he said of its over 1 million combined views across two tweets.

Martinez closes out her impression with her thoughts on socialism, saying, “Like, socialism is actually short for social media. I do social media, so I’m a socialist.”