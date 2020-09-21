AOC says all options 'on the table' to block Supreme Court nominee confirmation, including impeachment

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the House “must consider” all options to block the Trump administration from pushing through a nominee to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including possibly seeking the impeachment of President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Ginsburg, 87, died on Friday, due to complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer.

PELOSI WON'T RULE OUT USING IMPEACHMENT TO BLOCK TRUMP SUPREME COURT NOMINEE

Just hours after it was announced that she died, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed that a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court to fill her vacancy “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was asked during a press conference on Sunday whether she felt the House should employ impeachment tactics against the president and his attorney general, to which she said that she believed that there has been “an enormous amount of law-breaking in the Trump administration,” and that the attorney general is “unfit for office” and has “pursued potentially law-breaking behavior.”

“These are procedures and decisions that are largely up to House Democratic leadership,” she said. “But I believe that also we must consider, again all of the tools available in our disposal and that all of these options should be entertained and on the table.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come just after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” would not rule out impeachment as an option to stop Trump’s Supreme Court pick from being confirmed to the bench.

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” Pelosi said. “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election.”

She added: “Our main goal would be to protect the integrity of the election as we protect the people from the coronavirus.”

Pelosi was pressed again on whether she would employ impeachment tactics, to which she said the Constitution requires that Congress “use every arrow in our quiver.”

“We have a responsibility,” Pelosi said. “We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people.”

The White House slammed Pelosi, saying her comments were a "bizarre and dangerous" power grab.

TRUMP URGES REPUBLICANS TO FILL GINSBURG VACANCY 'WITHOUT DELAY'

“The Speaker threatened to impeach the President—again—for simply fulfilling his constitutional obligation," White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern told Fox News. "Numerous Democrats are threatening to pack the court and say things like ‘nothing is off the table.’ These are bizarre and dangerous power grabs by Democrats who will stop at nothing to erode the Constitution to enact their radical agenda.”

He added: "President Trump will fulfill his constitutional duty to protect our God-given rights and do his part to fill the seat.”

The House of Representatives, in December, voted to adopt two articles of impeachment against the president — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The president was acquitted on both articles of impeachment by the Senate in February.

Meanwhile, in June, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., suggested that his panel “may very well” initiate impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Bill Barr, amid his committee’s broad investigation into the alleged “unprecedented politicization” of the Justice Department under the Trump administration.

The status of that committee’s investigation, at this point, is unclear.