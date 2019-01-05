Ocasio-Cortez defends Tlaib after impeachment remarks: ‘I got your back’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a stand for fellow House freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Saturday after the latter’s expletive-laced comments in favor of impeaching President Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic socialist lawmaker from New York, went on Twitter to weigh in, accusing the GOP of a having a double standard.

“Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next.”

The lawmaker was apparently referring to a 2005 video that came to light ahead of the 2016 presidential election, in which Trump – talking to Billy Bush – made lewd comments about women.

Trump issued an apology at the time and described the contents of the "Access Hollywood" recording as “locker room banter.” He later released a followup video apology, insisting the remarks didn't "reflect who I am.”

“I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize," Trump said.

On Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a vow to support Tlaib, D-Mich.

“I got your back @RashidaTlaib - the Bronx and Detroit ride together,” she tweeted.

Tlaib, who was sworn in as a new member of the 116th Congress on Thursday, was videotaped that night vowing to impeach the president -- shortly after she penned an op-ed for The Detroit Free Press outlining the case for impeachment.

“People love you and you win,” the video showed Tlaib telling supporters. “And when your son looks at you and says: ‘Momma, look you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t, because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf***er.’”

House Republicans fumed over the comments on Friday, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., prodding Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act.

Yet Pelosi, D-Calif., downplayed Tlaib’s remarks, expressing distaste for the language but suggesting that Trump’s own language had started the heated rhetoric in Washington.

“I probably have a generational reaction to it,” Pelosi said at an MSNBC town hall. “But in any event, I’m not in the censorship business. I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language. I don’t….establish any language standards for my colleagues, but I don’t think it’s anything worse than what the president has said.”

In the Rose Garden on Friday, Trump said he found Tlaib’s comments “disgraceful” and thought she “dishonored herself” as well as “her family.”

Tlaib, doubling down on her comments, tweeted on Friday that she “will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe.”

“This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise,” she tweeted.

