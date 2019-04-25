AOC suffers social media gaffe by criticizing photo of 'GOP' politician who is actually a Democrat

One of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., tweets seemed to backfire on Thursday when she tried attacking Republicans over a picture of a politician stood next to a cardboard cutout of her.

"GOP: Let's pose our older male members next to cardboard cutouts of young female legislators," she tweeted. Her tweet included a post from the Republican Party of Kentucky. However, the politician pictured was Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth, Ky., not a Republican as she claimed.

Ocasio-Cortez later deleted the tweet but not before critics pointed out the gaffe on Twitter.

"It literally says in the tweet that she is quoting that Yarmuth is a Democrat," writer Ryan Saavedra tweeted.

"1st grade readers are in fact the worst," Matt Whitlock, a senior advisor to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, tweeted. He was knocking Ocasio-Cortez for one of her earlier tweets in which she called pundits "first graders" for apparently misinterpreting her comments on voting rights for prisoners.

This wasn't the first time the freshman congresswoman appeared to mix up her political parties. While appearing in a video with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., she enthusiastically declared that she would turn a Kansas house seat "red" — the color often representing the Republican Party.

In 2018, she also faced criticism after she suggested that the government could pay for a large portion of Medicare-for-all by transferring "$21 trillion" in Pentagon "financial transactions" — a claim that fact checkers disputed.

Ocasio-Cortez has been portrayed as one of the leaders of the progressive wing in the Democratic Party. She, along with Sanders, has received intense criticism for policy proposals like the "Green New Deal."