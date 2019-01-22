Ocasio-Cortez, other progressive Dems added to House Oversight Committee

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was among a list of freshman lawmakers added to the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday.

The Oversight Committee is the House’s main investigative committee. The new lawmakers have all been fiercely critical of President Trump and have called for opening investigations into his administration during the new Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez was joined by other members of the Democratic Party’s more progressive wing, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who earlier this year raised eyebrows by vowing to “impeach the motherf---er” in reference to the president.

Other lawmakers added to the committee were Reps. Ayanna, D-Mass., and second-term House member Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Politico reported.

On the Republican side, ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio announced Tuesday that Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has been selected to join the committee.

The Oversight Committee chairman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said he was excited by the new additions to the committee, and dismissed moderate Democrats' concerns that the new lawmakers threaten to pull the party leftward.

"If I based the choices on the committee based on what people said of their reputations or whatever, I probably wouldn't have a committee," Cummings told Politico. "I am excited -- there were a lot of people that wanted to come on our committee."

Ocasio-Cortez was also set to join California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on the House Financial Services Committee -- which oversees Wall Street and the housing industry.