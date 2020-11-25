Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Obama's 'A Promised Land' sells record 1.7M copies in first week

The book is on track to be the bestselling presidential memoir in modern history

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Adam Carolla: Why Barack Obama is a bigger narcissist than TrumpVideo

Adam Carolla: Why Barack Obama is a bigger narcissist than Trump

Comedian and 'Adam Carolla Show' host reacts to 44th president's new 29-hour audiobook on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

More than 1.7 million copies of former Democratic President Barack Obama’s memoir were sold in North America during its first week on the market.

Buyers purchased 887,000 copies of "A Promised Land" in all formats in the United States and Canada on its first day, according to a Tuesday statement from the publisher Penguin Random House. The tome had the best first-week sales of any Penguin Random House publication. 

OBAMA DEFENDS REV. WRIGHT AS 'SUPREMELY GIFTED PREACHER,' HITS LOEFFLER'S 'CRAZY' ATTACKS ON WARNOCK

The book was released worldwide on Nov. 17 by Penguin Random House subsidiary Crown Publishing and it's available in 20 languages, with six more to come. 

Crown said Tuesday that it had increased its initial print run by 900,000 and that the book is currently on track to be the bestselling presidential memoir in modern history.

Former President Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Turner Field in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Former President Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Turner Field in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

According to The Wall Street Journal, "A Promised Land" ranks No. 1 on the bestseller lists of both Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com.

It is also the bestselling book in the U.K.

The 700-page volume, which is the first of two, has bested the first day sales of his wife Michelle's memoir, "Becoming." 

Published in 2018, "Becoming" sold 750,000 copies on its first day Since then, the former first lady's book has sold more than 10 million copies globally.

Former Republican President George W. Bush’s “Decision Points” sold 775,000 copies in its first week and Democratic President Bill Clinton's “My Life” sold over 1 million copies in just eight days. Both memoirs have now sold between 3.5 million and 4 million copies in total. 

Will Biden administration be a repeat of Obama years?Video

Clinton's book sold around 400,000 on its first day and Bush's sold around 220,000. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Obama has also penned two other bestselling memoirs titled "The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream" and "Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance."

He also authored the 2010 bestselling children's book "Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters" 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election