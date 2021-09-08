Obama wades deeply into politics, backing Newsom and touting Biden's agenda

Former President Barack Obama waded into the political arena Wednesday touting the work of the Biden administration and issuing support for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall effort.

"California! You’ve got a big choice to make by September 14, and everything is on the line," the former president tweeted about the Republican effort to remove Newsom from office in an election next week. "Your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids or putting them at risk; helping Californians recover or taking us backwards. Vote "no" on the Republican recall."

4 PRISONERS OBAMA EXCHANGED FOR BOWE BERGDAHL NOW IN SENIOR TALIBAN POSTS

Obama’s tweet comes on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to northern California to campaign for the embattled governor.

Newsom posted a video Wednesday showing Obama endorsing his effort to remain in office.

"There’s too much on the line to sit this one out," Newsom wrote.

OBAMA MISSED AFGHANISTAN ‘TRANSITION’ OPPORTUNITY, RETIRED ARMY GENERAL SAYS

In another Wednesday tweet, Obama touted Biden’s Build Back Better plan and fondly reminisced about the Affordable Care Act, the pair’s signature accomplishment during Obama’s presidency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Great memories of an important day," Obama wrote. "31 million people now have health insurance—and the peace of mind that comes with it—thanks to the Affordable Care Act. Now @POTUS is committed to making it even stronger through his Build Back Better plan."