Obama stumps for Terry McAuliffe in razor-thin Virginia governor's race

Barack Obama headed to Virginia Commonwealth University Saturday to throw his support behind Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in the deadlocked Virginia gubernatorial race.

Obama pushed Virginians to get to the polls early and vote – telling one McAuliffe supporter who booed when the former president mention Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, "Don’t boo, vote."

"Booing doesn’t do nothing," he added to cheers from the crowd. "Booing might make you feel better but it’s not going to get Terry elected, vote.

"I want you to get fired up inside and then go vote," he added.

Both Obama and McAuliffe pushed voters to head to the polls early – a move made even more urgent by the deadlocked race between the former governor and his GOP opponent.

With just 10 days to go until Election Day, McAuliffe, who served as Virginia governor from 2014-2018, is facing steep pressure to keep a democratic governor in office.

Polling released earlier this week from a Monmouth University survey showed that voters are split evenly with 46 percent of registered voters backing both Youngkin and McAuliffe.

"We’re talking to Virginians in every single corner of the Commonwealth about what’s at stake," McAuliffe said during a rally Saturday. "We just hit over 600,000 people that have already voted.

"We are on track to have the largest turnout in a non-presidential year in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia," he added.

McAuliffe said his campaign has "knocked [on] over a million doors so far in this campaign."

But the Democratic efforts may not be enough to secure another liberal win, as the Republican National Committee told Fox News Saturday that they had contact with more than 5 million voters and knocked on over 2 million doors.

"The RNC has made a multi-million-dollar investment in Virginia in support of Republicans up-and-down the ballot in November 2021," the group outlined, referencing both digital investments and community-based outreach.

Virginians have until Oct. 30 to complete early in-person voting for the gubernatorial race, otherwise, they will have to wait until Nov. 2 to vote for their next governor at the ballot box.

Mail-in ballots will be accepted through Nov. 5 so long as they are post-marked by Election Day and received by noon the Friday after polls close.