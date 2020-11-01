Obama sinks 3-pointer, Democrats cheer on social media

Look out, LeBron. A former president may be aiming for your job.

President Obama won raves on social media Saturday, one day after sinking a three-point basketball shot in a Flint, Mich., high school gym.

It happened while Obama spent the day campaigning with his former vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Video of the shot quickly went viral.

“Oh!” aides shouted as Obama sank after the ball was passed to him, the video posted by Olivia Raisner, Biden’s traveling digital director, showed.

“Walk off!” one aide called as Obama turned away from the court and headed out the door.

“That’s what I do!” Obama joked as Biden walked behind him, saying “Woah, woah!”

“so this was absolutely insane,” Raisner captioned the video.

Obama also tweeted out the video -- which garnered more than 500,000 likes – along with the caption: “Shoot your Shot” and a link to a voting website.

The former president has been stumping for Biden recently and the two held their first joint rallies in Michigan on Saturday.

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star and a Biden supporter, also retweeted the video, writing, “Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!”

“Now let's make this Tuesday a #SwishNoBackboard!” "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill tweeted.

Actress Gabrielle Union tweeted, “A real president.”

“My. Forever. President,” rapper Common, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in August, tweeted.

Obama is a well-known basketball enthusiast and even had to get 12 stitches during a pick-up game while he was in the White House in 2010 after he took an elbow to the face.