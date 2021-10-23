Expand / Collapse search
Barack Obama
Published

Obama: 'I understand' why Americans want to know when COVID-19 mandates will end

Obama also traveled to Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday to stump for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Former President Barack Obama traveled to New Jersey on Saturday to campaign for Gov. Phil Murphy and claimed that he understands why Americans are questioning when COVID-19 mandates will end.

BIDEN LEANS MORE ON OBAMA WITH WHITE HOUSE UNDER PRESSURE FROM MULTIPLE CRISES

"The science says it's the right thing to do," Obama said in reference to COVID-19 mask and vaccine requirements to a crowd of Murphy supporters in Newark. "You do it because you're not just protecting yourself, but people you love, people who are vulnerable. But, you know, I don't know how folks just decide everything's got to suddenly be political."

Former US President Barack Obama gestures to the crowd, during an event in Kogelo, Kisumu, Kenya, Monday, July 16, 2018.

Former US President Barack Obama gestures to the crowd, during an event in Kogelo, Kisumu, Kenya, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo Brian Inganga)

"But I understand why people want to know when this is all going to end," Obama added.

While speaking highly of McAuliffe, Obama claimed Virginia's election signaled a "turning point."

"We're not going to go back to the chaos that did so much damage," Obama said. "We're going to move forward with people like Terry leading the way."

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

