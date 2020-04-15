Obama poised to help turbocharge Biden's fundraising

It didn’t take long.

Just a couple hours after former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race, the Biden campaign sent out a fundraising email to supporters under the former president’s name.

“I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States. And that’s why I’m asking you to pitch in $5 to his campaign” Obama wrote in the campaign cash pitch that was issued on Tuesday afternoon.

AFTER SITTING ON THE SIDELINES DURING THE PRIMARIES, OBAMA ENDORSES BIDEN

The appeal was a sign of more things to come.

Biden – who last week became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after rival Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign – badly trails President Trump’s re-election money machine. A source close to Biden’s campaign tells Fox News that talks are already underway about having the former president take part in virtual fundraisers for Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president.

And there also are discussions about joint video appearances with Obama and Biden side-by-side. Plus, former first lady Michelle Obama – who’s arguably even more popular with Democrats that her husband – is also expected to help with fundraising, get-out-the-vote, and voter registration efforts.

“President Obama has pledged to work his tail off for the nominee,” a Democratic strategist close to Obama’s inner circle told Fox News.

The strategist, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, explained that “we will take our cues from the Biden campaign where, how, and when we can be of most value.”

The former president and his former vice president held several conversations in the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s endorsement. And the Obama camp and Biden campaign are now talking on a regular basis, sources say.

Obama political adviser Eric Schultz – who served as deputy White House press secretary during the president’s second term – is helping to coordinate Obama’s involvement in the Biden campaign.