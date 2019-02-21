Obama and former AG Holder announce new campaign to combat gerrymandering

Former President Barack Obama’s nonprofit political organization is teaming up with his former Attorney General to launch a campaign against gerrymandering.

The “All On The Line” campaign - which will also work to protect the Affordable Care Act, reduce gun violence, and expand voting rights – is part of a push in recent years by high-profile Democrats to curtail the use of gerrymandering across the country.

“For too long, politicians have been able to pick their voters, instead of allowing voters to choose their representatives,” Eric Holder said in a statement. “Gerrymandering rigs our elections so the party in power can't lose and it moves our policy debates away from rational solutions to the extremes.”

Gerrymandering has become a hot topic in recent years. State legislatures in Wisconsin and Michigan have been heavily criticized after Republicans have moved to curtail the powers of Democrats elected in November.

“Our mission is to restore fairness to our democracy and ensure every American has an equal say in our government,” Holder said.

Holder, who has been rumored to be considering a 2020 presidential run, is currently the chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is focusing on redistricting in number of key battleground states ahead of 2020 elections, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.

“There is not a moment to waste,” Holder said in his statement. “With the census in 2020 and redistricting in 2021, we have to start building our movement now.”

The Supreme Court is also plunging back into the issue of whether electoral districts can be too partisan.

Disputes have arisen in cases involving North Carolina's heavily Republican congressional map and a Democratic congressional district in Maryland, and the justices said they will hear arguments in March.

The high court could come out with the first limits on partisan politics in the drawing of electoral districts, but also could ultimately decide that federal judges have no role in trying to police political mapmaking.

The court took up the issue of partisan gerrymandering last term in cases from Wisconsin and the same Maryland district, but the justices failed to reach a decision on limiting political line-drawing for political gain.

Fox News' Kelly Chernenkoff and Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report.