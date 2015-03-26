Expand / Collapse search
Obama addresses celebs, journalists at correspondents' dinner

Celebrities, journalists and political officials gathered Saturday night for the annual White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington D.C.

    April 28, 2012: Actor Daniel Radcliffe, right, and Dane DeHaan arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
    AP
    April 28, 2012: Actress Rashida Jones arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
    AP
    April 28, 2012 : Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
    AP
    April 28, 2012: Reese Witherspoon arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
    AP2012
    April 28, 2012 " Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
    AP
    April 28, 2012: Model Kate Upton arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
    AP2012
    April 28, 2012: Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., talks with Lindsay Lohan at the the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
    AP
    April 28, 2012: Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, right, shares a laugh with Steven Spielberg while attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
    AP
    April 28, 2012: President Barack Obama attends the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
    AP
    April, 27, 2012: Late-night television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel laughs as he is interviewed by CSPAN in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House.
    AP
