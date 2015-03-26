Obama addresses celebs, journalists at correspondents' dinner
Celebrities, journalists and political officials gathered Saturday night for the annual White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington D.C.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Correspondents__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_1April 28, 2012: Actor Daniel Radcliffe, right, and Dane DeHaan arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Correspondents__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_2April 28, 2012: Actress Rashida Jones arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Correspondents__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_3April 28, 2012 : Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Correspondents__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_4April 28, 2012: Reese Witherspoon arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.AP2012https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Correspondents__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_5April 28, 2012 " Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Correspondents__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_6April 28, 2012: Model Kate Upton arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.AP2012https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/CORRECTION_Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
CORRECTION_Obama_Correspondents__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_7April 28, 2012: Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., talks with Lindsay Lohan at the the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/CORRECTION_Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Correspondents__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_8April 28, 2012: Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, right, shares a laugh with Steven Spielberg while attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama_Correspondents__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_11April 28, 2012: President Barack Obama attends the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/White_House_Correspondents_Dinner__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
White_House_Correspondents_Dinner__stephanie_mcneal_foxnews_com_12April, 27, 2012: Late-night television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel laughs as he is interviewed by CSPAN in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/White_House_Correspondents_Dinner__stephanie.mcneal@foxnews.com_12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 9