O.J. Simpson tweets about Dem debate, gets blasted by users

Someone might want to remind O.J. Simpson that he’s a convicted felon.

“The Juice” had Twitter talking yet again on Wednesday night after announcing that he’d be watching the Democratic presidential primary debates — even though he can’t vote.

“Hey Twitter world, it’s me — yours truly,” said Simpson in a video posted on his page.

“Sitting at my house, waiting to watch this debate to hear a bunch of people who think they’re capable of running our country,” he added. “It should be interesting ’cause to be honest, I don’t know most of these guys. But interested to hear what they have to say.”

Simpson, 71, concluded the video by saying “every American should be watching this” and turning his cellphone camera towards his TV screen.

O.J. SIMPSON SAYS HE WILL USE SOCIAL MEDIA TO 'SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT'

“Bro u can’t even vote,” replied one Twitter user in a post was liked more than 650 times.

“Just a stab in the dark here but are ex-cons allowed to vote in your state?” another blasted in a tweet that received more than 700 likes.

Simpson was sitting in a leather recliner — preparing to watch the debates on a big screen in his living room — when he posted Wednesday’s video.

“OJ has a better life than me and he was in prison for a decade,” joked one Twitter user.

Another said, “The gloves will be coming off for this debate.”

Simpson, a convicted felon who served 9 years in Nevada for an armed robbery, has been going viral with his tweets over the past two weeks after creating his Twitter account on June 14.

He used the page to honor Michael Jackson on Tuesday, which was the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death.

“Rest In Piece Michael!!!” Simpson wrote at first, before deleting the tweet.

“Rest In Peace Michael,” he said in a corrected message.

“I woke up this morning and they were talking about the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death,” Simpson explained in a video, “and it got me thinking about Michael.”

The clip was filmed while Simpson was sitting in a golf cart — next to a black glove.

For those who don’t remember, the former football great was famously acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, after trying on a pair of black gloves in court that he was accused of wearing during the slayings.

“Troll level is off the charts with him,” said one user, commenting on Wednesday’s golf cart video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Love how you just nonchalantly drop your glove,” another said. “Kind of a habit, I’d say.”

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST CLICK HERE