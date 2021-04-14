‘Madness of Crowds’ author: NYC teacher ‘has blown the whistle’ on school indoctrination

Author Douglas Murray said on Wednesday that a New York math school teacher calling out indoctrination of children underscores an "important" issue in American education.

"There is something very important about this," the author of "The Madness of Crowds" told "Fox & Friends."

Murray responded to a math teacher at an elite New York City private school publishing an essay criticizing the "indoctrination" he says is happening inside its walls, arguing that "my school is asking me to embrace ‘antiracism’ training and pedagogy that I believe is deeply harmful to [students]."

The column by Paul Rossi of the Grace Church School, titled "I Refuse to Stand By While My Students Are Indoctrinated," was posted Tuesday on a website run by former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss.

"I know that by attaching my name to this I’m risking not only my current job but my career as an educator, since most schools, both public and private, are now captive to this backward ideology," Rossi wrote. "But witnessing the harmful impact it has on children, I can’t stay silent."

PRIVATE NYC HIGH SCHOOL BLASTED BY ONE OF ITS OWN TEACHERS FOR 'INDOCTRINATION'

Murray described the math teacher as a "whistleblower" and "a decent guy" who loved math and wanted to "explain the beauty" of the subject to his students. However, the teacher was prompted to voice issues about the education system when he was forced to participate in an "anti-racist labyrinth," Murray noted.

"He was led, as so many teachers are at the moment in America, into this racist, so-called anti-racist labyrinth where the school authorities had Whites-only faculty meetings at which people like him were indoctrinated into their new woke ideology."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murray went on to say that Rossi's criticisms received major backlash from his colleagues and authorities.

"And this guy, Mr. Rossi, said, 'no, I've got some problems with this' and for saying that he was put through a communist-style set of denunciations by his own authorities. It's worth just reflecting on this, he said at one point after his own brushing down by the headteacher and so on, he says that the head of school ordered all high school advisers to read a public reprimand of my conduct out loud to every student in school," Murray said.

"And he describes walking down the school corridors, hearing himself being denounced from every classroom. This is something that used to happen in communist Eastern Europe, in Pol Pot's Cambodia. And it is disgraceful that it is going on in 21st century America."