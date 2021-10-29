Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa hit by cab, being evaluated by doctors

Sliwa's afternoon schedule has been 'postponed'

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was "struck" by a cab Friday morning as he made his way to a live radio show in New York City.

According to a statement regarding the incident, Sliwa was "struck by a yellow cab," but was able to "complete his hour-long scheduled show" at WABC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa speaks to the media in Times Square following another daytime shooting yesterday in the popular tourist destination on June 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa speaks to the media in Times Square following another daytime shooting yesterday in the popular tourist destination on June 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The statement also noted that the campaign had "postponed" Sliwa's Friday evening schedule "so that medical professionals can check out Sliwa at Lenox Hill Hospital."

The 2021 New York City mayoral election is scheduled for next Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

