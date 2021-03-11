New York state assembly taking 'first step' to impeaching Cuomo

The New York State Assembly is opening an investigation with full subpoena power, the first step in pursuing a potential impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid sexual misconduct allegations.

"The Democratic Conference is taking the first step toward impeachment by opening an investigation with full subpoena power to obtain facts and testimonies under oath," Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim said in a statement obtained by Fox News Thursday.

"Some members, including myself, argued that we had enough admission to proceed with impeachment today but the conference is leaning toward setting up the process and structure toward impeachment."

Albany police said Thursday they received a report from the New York State Executive Chamber, which is the governor's office, involving an incident with potential criminal activity. The incident allegedly involved a female aide and took place at Cuomo's executive mansion. The news came just after the Albany Times Union reported on an allegation that Cuomo groped a female aide last year.

That marked the sixth allegation of inappropriate conduct since last month. Cuomo has denied the most recent allegation and said he was confident in the pending results of Attorney General Letitia James' investigation.

After multiple allegations surfaced in February, the governor released a statement in which he denied inappropriately touching anybody but acknowledged his jokes at work might have been misinterpreted.

Amid his multiple responses, dozens of state lawmakers -- at least 59 -- have called for his resignation.

Earlier on Thursday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie signalled he would take action on the issue. "In light of the allegations concerning the Governor over the last several weeks, I will be meeting with members in conference today on potential paths forward," he said.

The New York State Democratic Party offered his support for an inquiry.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.