Top NY Republican demands Cuomo apologize over honoring health workers on Memorial Day

New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt demanded an apology from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday after the governor called on the public to honor COVID-19 frontline workers on Memorial Day, the federal holiday traditionally reserved to commemorate fallen military servicemembers.

Cuomo ordered flags throughout New York to be flown at half-staff this weekend from Sunday until noon on Monday in remembrance of frontline workers who died fighting the pandemic. Ortt, a military veteran, said the governor’s action was offensive and diminished a holiday set aside to honor soldiers who died in service to the country.

"I know apologies and contrition don’t come easy to him, but this is one area where it should. That is the right thing to clarify that this was a gross misstep," Ortt said in an interview with Fox News. "Again, we should recognize the sacrifice that our essential workers and frontline workers paid during this pandemic, some with their lives, but there are plenty of other days we can do that without diminishing, taking away or conflating what this weekend and this holiday really means."

Cuomo also directed prominent New York landmarks, such as the World Trade Center, to be illuminated red, white and blue in honor of frontline workers on Sunday and remain lit through Memorial Day on Monday.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, pushed back on criticism from Ortt and other Republican lawmakers.

"Memorial Day is Monday -- flags will be flown at halfstaff in honor of those frontline workers who paid the ultimate price while fighting this pandemic on Sunday," Azzopardi said. "Both are somber days and their memories deserve better than to be politicized by a bunch of craven partisans. They should be ashamed."

CUOMO CALLS FOR NON-SERVICE MEMBERS WHO FOUGHT COVID-19 TO BE HONORED ON MEMORIAL DAY

Ortt said he wears the names of four fellow servicemembers who died fighting in Afghanistan. He argued that Cuomo’s remarks were particularly out of touch because the town of Waterloo, New York is credited as the birthplace of Memorial Day celebrations.

"It’s a somber holiday, as well as one where we celebrate that we have people in this country who continue to raise their hand and give their lives for our way of life. That’s what this is about," Ortt added. "It’s not about COVID, it’s not essential workers, it’s not about masks, it’s not about anything else. That’s what it’s about and it started here in New York and our own governor either doesn’t appreciate that or didn’t know that, and that’s unfortunate."

New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican, accused the governor of attempting to redefine Memorial Day.

"Every single one of us understands and appreciates the frontline workers who gave so much during this pandemic," Barclay said. "If Gov. Cuomo is incapable of carrying the same understanding and appreciation for America’s fallen heroes and their families, the least he can do is stay out of the way."

State Sen. Mike Martucci said the New York State Health Department "has no clue that Memorial day is reserved to honor our fallen Soldiers, Marines, Sailors and Airmen and women" after the agency posted Cuomo’s flag guidance on social media. The senator’s criticism prompted department officials to apologize.

"We apologize for implying that NY’s May 30 tribute to essential workers overlaps Memorial Day honors," the department said. "On Memorial Day, May 31 we recognize the sacrifices of those who fell for their country. They will never be forgotten or overshadowed."

The Cuomo administration is currently under federal investigation over its handling of New York’s COVID-19 nursing home crisis after reports emerged that his aides undercounted the number of deaths at facilities.

Cuomo has also faced calls to resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The governor has denied wrongdoing.

Ortt said he intends to speak with members of the Cuomo administration regarding his Memorial Day directive.

"If he wants to get a better understanding of why this would be bothersome, he could talk to a Gold Star family or maybe just take a walk through Arlington National Cemetery and I bet it’ll hit him pretty clearly," he added.