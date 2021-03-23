NY nursing home whistleblower gets visit from health inspector after calling Cuomo order 'ridiculous'

A New York nursing home was visited by the state's Department of Health days after Fox News reported on the administrator's alleged early warning about the impact of Gov. Cuomo's executive order.

The visit, according to Kraus, started at around 9 a.m. ET Tuesday and stretched at least past 3 p.m. ET. It's unclear why exactly the visit occurred, but Kraus said the health department asked about a resident possibly running away.

"So far it seems to be just a coincidence and not retaliation," he told Fox News via text. "They didn't find any problems."

Last week, Fox News aired a story with Kraus describing his remarks during a conference call with other directors, state officials and hospital leaders.

"I said that's ridiculous," he said, recalling his reaction to the March 25 order. "We can't be doing this. It's just not right to the residents."

He added that he vocalized his concerns during phone conversations but stopped bringing it up afer he was shot down.

"I did vocalize it," he said. "And then once it was shot down, I never spoke again."

Cuomo's order has landed him in hot water as critics argued that it put nursing home residents' lives in danger.

Kraus told Fox News that the department had made three coronavirus-related visits to his facility, in addition to Tuesday's.

