NY Governor Cuomo announces 6 states removed from coronavirus travel advisory requiring 14-day quarantines

Six states have been dropped from New York’s coronavirus travel advisory, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Under the state’s revised policies, incoming travelers from California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, and Ohio will no longer be required to quarantine for two weeks before entering the tri-state area.

The Northern Mariana Islands have also been removed, while Puerto Rico has been added back to the list.

"When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that's good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long," Governor Cuomo said. "Make no mistake: We must continue to be New York Tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up."

The advisory list now includes 29 states and the U.S. territory of Guam, areas with a positive test rate above 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positive rater over a seven-day rolling average.