Andrew Cuomo
Published

Accuser Lindsey Boylan slams NY Gov. Cuomo's response to sexual misconduct allegations

Her words echoed dozens of state lawmakers who questioned whether Cuomo could continue to serve as governor

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Lindsey Boylan, a former aide who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, slammed his repeated apologies after a Wednesday news conference that saw multiple journalists grill the governor over the allegations against him by three women.

"How can New Yorkers trust you, @NYGovCuomo, to lead our state if you ‘don’t know’ when you’ve been inappropriate with your own staff?" she asked on Twitter after the governor’s afternoon news conference.

Her words echoed dozens of state lawmakers who questioned whether Cuomo could continue to serve as governor or who have called on him to resign.

CUOMO APOLOGIZES BUT WON'T RESIGN AS HE DENIES TOUCHING ANYONE 'INAPPROPRIATELY'

During his press appearance, his first since three women came forward with allegations against him, Cuomo denied knowing that he was acting inappropriately and said he has "learned an important lesson."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Lindsey Boylan attends The 9th Annual Elly Awards Hosted By The Women's Forum Of New York on June 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Women's Forum of New York)

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable," he said. "It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it."

Boylan was the first of the three women to publicly accuse the governor of misconduct. She and Charlotte Bennett, another former aide, both accused him of sexual harassment that happened when they worked for him. A third woman, Anna Ruch, alleged that he made unwanted advances, touched her lower back and asked if he could kiss her at a wedding in 2019.

NY GOV. CUOMO'S CREEPY COVID TEST COMMENTS RESURFACE

Debra Katz, an attorney for Bennett, called Cuomo’s public appearance "full of falsehoods and inaccurate information."

During his Wednesday appearance, Cuomo refused demands from dozens of state lawmakers that he resign.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately," he said. "I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. And if I ever did make people feel uncomfortable, which I now understand that I have, I apologize for it."

Cuomo also urged the public to wait to pass judgment until New York Attorney General Letitia James completes an investigation into the allegations.

