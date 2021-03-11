59 NY Dem lawmakers call for Cuomo to resign in new statement

Dozens of Democratic members of the New York State Assembly and Senate issued a joint statement on Thursday calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign due to scandals involving sexual misconduct allegations and nursing home deaths.

The lawmakers, 59 in total, said that they must "decide what is best for the future of New York State," as the twin controversies have hurt Cuomo's standing and have left him "ineffective" as the state deals with health and economic crises.

"The budget, the fight against COVID-19, and restarting the economy all demand clear and trustworthy leadership," the statement read. "In light of the Governor's admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need."

The lawmakers went on to say that they have faith in New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation and that they are confident that "no change in state executive leadership will impede or affect" that work.

"In the meantime," the continued, "the Governor needs to put the people of New York first." They said that it would be best for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to take over as acting goveror.

"It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign," they concluded.

Fox News reached out to Cuomo's office for comment but they did not immediately respond.

The state lawmakers are not the only officials in the state to make such a demand. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also said Thursday that Cuomo "can't serve as governor anymore" after a sixth woman came forward with accusations against Cuomo.

The most recent accusation went beyond inappropriate comments or an unwanted kiss, as the woman ‒ a Cuomo aide ‒ reportedly alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse at the governor's mansion.

"It is disgusting to me. And he can no longer serve as governor. It's as simple as that," de Blasio said.