NRCC blasting Democrats for banning gendered language, while several still use it on Twitter

The National Republican Congressional Committee mocked its political counterpart Tuesday, noting that several Democratic House members continued to use "gendered language" to describe themselves in their Twitter profiles after new congressional rules stamped out such terms.

The new House rules replaced words like ombudsman, mother and husband with gender-neutral words.

But, according to screenshots distributed by the NRCC, a number of Democratic representatives continued to display gendered self-descriptions in their personal or official Twitter profiles as of Tuesday.

"Democrats cancel themselves," the NRCC declared in a statement, along with a list of almost two dozen representatives. Some of the high-profile members the NRCC named include Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a self-described "mom of 3," Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, a "dad" and "husband," and New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a "mom of four" and "congresswoman."

"In her quest for peak wokeness, Mikie Sherrill canceled herself and disrespected everyone else who views themselves as a mom," alleged NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams.

A spokesperson for the House Democrats did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

The new House rules, derided as too woke by some critics, pulled gender references from common terms.

Father, daughter and brother have been replaced with parent, child and sibling. The "chairman" title has been replaced with "chair." "Seamen" are now "seafarers."

And references that previously read "his or her" have been changed to "such Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner."

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy called the changes "stupid" on Twitter last Friday.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Monday, McCarthy expanded.

"They can’t say ‘amen’ to a prayer, you cannot say you’re a father, a son, a mother or a daughter, you cheat the (House Republican) minority on what’s the vote on the floor," he said. "They’re not coming closer to what the American people want. They’re going further away to protect their extreme radical views."

Other changes to this year’s rules added in references to the new Space Force and a move to allow certain spending legislation to bypass "pay-as-you-go" requirement.

They also block the minority party, currently the Republicans, from forcing language changes in motion to recommit votes. Those are the votes that send bills back to committee for tweaks.