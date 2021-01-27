Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Second Amendment
Published

NRA says it's asking federal court to overturn Maryland handgun qualification license law

Gun rights groups have called the law is burdensome for gun owners

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Facebook reverses ban against Virginia gun-rights groupVideo

Facebook reverses ban against Virginia gun-rights group

Social media giant changes course without providing any explanation for suspending the group's account. Ed Levine, social media director for Virginia Citizens Defense League, provides insight on 'Fox &amp; Friends First.'

The National Rifle Association said Wednesday it is backing a legal challenge of a Maryland law that requires handgun buyers to undergo training and to apply for a state license, saying it creates unnecessary barriers for average citizens to exercise their rights. 

The influential gun-rights group is supporting a lawsuit in which Maryland Shall Issue, another Second Amendment protection group, and individual gun owners are suing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and William Pallozzi, the state police superintendent, in federal court to overturn the law. 

"This law was put in place with no other purpose than to discourage, financially burden, and intimidate law-abiding people from purchasing handguns for self-defense and other lawful purposes," NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said in a statement. "This is quite simply a background check, after a background check, after a background check.  It is wasteful and burdensome.  But, more importantly, it has zero impact on the criminals using illegal firearms to commit crimes. Maryland should stop restricting the rights of law-abiding people and focus on going after criminals."

JUDGE: NY LAWSUIT SEEKING NRA'S DISSOLUTION CAN GO FORWARD

This photo from March 7, 2012, shows Illinois gun owners and supporters file NRA applications during an Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day convention before marching to the Illinois State in Springfield, Ill. The influential gun-rights advocacy group is asking a federal judge to declare a Maryland handgun law unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

This photo from March 7, 2012, shows Illinois gun owners and supporters file NRA applications during an Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day convention before marching to the Illinois State in Springfield, Ill. The influential gun-rights advocacy group is asking a federal judge to declare a Maryland handgun law unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

On Wednesday, Maryland Shall Issue filed a motion requesting a federal judge to rule the law violates the Second Amendment.

Under the law, Maryland residents who wish to purchase a handgun must fill out an application with the Maryland State Police, provide a copy of their fingerprints from a third party, attend classroom instruction and qualify with a handgun during a fire exercise in which at least one live round is fired in order to obtain a handgun qualification license.

In addition, applicants must pay a $50 fee and wait for up to 30 days for authorities to process the applications. The license only applies to those looking to purchase, rent or transfer a handgun after Oct. 1 2013 unless otherwise exempted. 

The suit contends the law's cost and lengthy process is invasive and unnecessary. Mark Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Issue, said the law is meant to dissuade people from purchasing firearms. 

"That's exactly what it is," he told Fox News, citing the live-fire requirement. "They have to arrange transportation to a range, meet an instructor, to fire one bullet. Any instructor will tell you that's just nonsense in terms of actual training."

Calls and messages to Hogan's office were not immediately returned. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, Pennak said other costs such as paying for an instructor, fingerprints and other items are prohibitive. 

2020 Presidential Election