6 North Carolina precincts to remain open later after polling places report minor technical issues

Six North Carolina voting precincts will remain open later than intended on Election Day after each polling site experienced "interruptions in voting," the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Tuesday evening.

The locations allowed to remain open included ones that reported a few minor issues throughout the day, including printers malfunctioning, late openings in the morning and wrong login code numbers that delayed voting.

Despite this, the state did not report widespread issues.

Still, the board voted to extend voting hours up to 40 minutes in some counties, which will delay statewide results from early voting and mail-in voting from being reported until at least 8:15 p.m. ET, when all the polls have closed.

One site in Cabarrus County, two in Sampson County and three in Warren County were all given extensions.

"With 2,660 polling sites, it is not unusual for minor issues to occur at polling sites that result in a brief disruption of voting," the board said in a statement. "The State Board routinely meets to discuss the extension of hours when the need arises."

North Carolina state law authorizes the board to extend voting hours at sites where voting is interrupted for at least 15 minutes, but the board may extend voting only as long as the disruption and only for that site.

More than 4.5 million people in North Carolina had already voted prior to Election Day -- including 3.6 million people who early voted and an additional 929,000 who voted absentee, the Charlotte Observer reported.

As of early Tuesday morning, just over 62% of the state’s 7.3 million registered voters had cast their ballots, according to the state elections board -- including 1.7 million Democrats, almost 1.5 million Republicans and nearly 1.4 million unaffiliated people.

Fox News' Mark Meredith contributed to this report.