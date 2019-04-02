North Carolina GOP chairman, others indicted on bribery and fraud charges

The chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and a major donor were indicted Tuesday on federal bribery and wire fraud charges.

North Carolina GOP Chairman Robin Hayes and investment firm founder Greg Lindberg were among four people charged in federal indictments unsealed Tuesday.

Hayes, who served from 1999 to 2009 in Congress, Lindberg and his two associates, also charged, reportedly appeared in federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday

Hayes, Lindberg and his two associates are accused of trying to sway an insurance regulator’s decisions in favor of the donor’s insurance companies.

Federal prosecutors said that the four individuals promised or gave Republican Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey millions of campaign dollars to do things Lindberg wanted, including seeking the removal of a deputy insurance commissioner responsible for oversight of one of Lindberg’s businesses.

Lindberg has given more than $5 million to North Carolina candidates, party committees and independent expenditure groups.

The indictment amounted to the latest political scandal to rock the state. Earlier this year, an operative allegedly at the center of a ballot fraud scandal was indicted for illegal possession of absentee ballots and obstruction of justice.

This was after the North Carolina State Board of Election decided to call a new election in the 9th congressional district because of the immense questions surrounding the legitimacy of the victory claimed by Republican Mark Harris, who had hired the later-indicted operative.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.