HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Democrat Reps. Mike Doyle and David Price expected to retire, as Dems face fragile majority in 2022

Democrats are expected to have trouble holding the House in 2022

By Tyler Olson , Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Democrat Rep. David Price of North Carolina is retiring from Congress, a spokesperson for his office confirmed to Fox News on Monday. Rep. Mike Doyle is also expected to announce his retirement Monday, Democratic sources tell Fox News. 

"I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election as representative for North Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District," Price said in a statement. "I do so with a profound sense of gratitude to the voters of the Fourth District; to the supporters who have backed me in 18 successive campaigns; and to my staff in Washington and the district, whose competence and dedication are responsible for the quality of representation and service I have been able to provide."

Price added: "So while it is time for me to retire, it is no time to flag in our efforts to secure a ‘more perfect union’ and to protect and expand our democracy… promise, in the fifteen months remaining and beyond, to continue fighting for the just and inclusive country we believe in."

Rep. David Price, D-N.C., answers questions during a town hall meeting at Broughton High School on March 13, 2017 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Price announced Monday that he will retire from Congress.  (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

Doyle, D-Pa., is making an announcement at the top of the 1 p.m., hour, a spokesperson said. The spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny whether Doyle is retiring. 

Both Doyle, who represents the Pittsburgh area, and Price, who represents the Durham, N.C., area, have easily won reelection in their blue-leaning districts in recent years. But without their guaranteed presence, Democrats' slim majority in the House becomes increasingly fragile. 

DEMS TRYING SOMETHING ‘ENORMOUS’ WITH SPENDING PLANS: CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN

The two new retirements follow an announcement from House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., last week that he will retire as well. 

Chairman Mike Doyle, D-Pa., right, and Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., talk before a House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Doyle is expected to announce Monday that he is retiring from Congress. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"It is a dream come true to be in this position and I've never lost that sense of amazement," Price told WRAL about his years working as a congressman in the U.S. Capitol, in an interview about his retirement. 

Price is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and is the chairman of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee. 

Price was a professor at Duke University before entering Congress. He was first elected in 1986 and served until 1995. He was elected again in North Carolina's 4th Congressional District in 1997, and has served continuously since then. The district represents Durham, N.C., and borders Virginia. 

Doyle is the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for FoxNews.com. You can contact him at tyler.olson@foxnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

