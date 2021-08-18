North Carolina billboard skewers Biden for botched Afghanistan withdrawal

A billboard in Wilmington, North Carolina, skewered President Biden for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw the Taliban take over the country and stranded thousands of Americans behind terrorist lines.

The electronic roadside display rotated between two pictures of the president.

BIDEN ADMIN DEPENDS ON TALIBAN TO GIVE AMERICANS ‘SAFE PASSAGE’ 6 WEEKS AFTER BIDEN SAID HE DOESN’T TRUST THEM

One picture depicts Biden eating an ice cream cone – in reference to the media's fawning over the president and hard-hitting reports on his ice cream flavor of choice – juxtaposed in front of a picture of a military helicopter departing the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

The other photo is a shot of the president peeking through window curtains.

The president has faced robust criticism for his handling of the troop withdrawal, which has seen Afghanistan fall to the Taliban and American citizens stuck in the country scrambling to find their way home.

Thousands of American civilians remain in Afghanistan awaiting evacuation.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Fox News in an interview on Monday that between "400 and 500 people" contacted his office in a period of between 12 and 18 hours "pleading for assistance," after opening his phone lines up to all Americans stranded "behind Taliban lines."

The White House did not respond to Fox News' request for comment on the billboard.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.