NJ to impose new coronavirus restrictions on indoor, outdoor gatherings as case count surges

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday tightening restrictions around social gatherings as the state continues to battle the surging pandemic, which shows no signs of slowing down ahead of the holiday season.

Effective Tuesday, indoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, Murphy tweeted.

Starting Nov. 23, outdoor gatherings will be limited to 150 people.

According to the state's previous guidelines, indoor gatherings were able to have a maximum of 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity, while outdoor gatherings had a maximum of 500 people, as long as social distancing protocols were followed.

However, the new rules don't impact all gatherings. Murphy noted that religious services, celebrations, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services and performances may continue under the current rules of 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people.

The new limitations, however, are expected to impact Thanksgiving.

Murphy is far from the first to implement stricter protocols ahead of the holiday season especially as cases around the nation surge to their highest levels since the pandemic began.

In recent weeks, a slew of governors have continued to stress the importance of remaining cautious amid a rise in cases while noting that the virus "thrives" in big gatherings.

Many have implemented restrictions like shortening dining hours to halting in-person classes in order to better manage the spread of cases.

Across the river, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo put a curfew on bars, restaurants and any other establishments with state liquor licenses to end indoor and outdoor dining by 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Oregon banned indoor gatherings of more than six people from more than two households. Washington banned wakes and funeral receptions and capped funeral ceremonies at 30 people.

Michigan required a halt in in-person classes for high schools and colleges, and gatherings, including for Thanksgiving, are limited to people from just two households.

To date, over 11 million people in the United States have been infected with the virus and over 246,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

