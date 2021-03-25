Virginia Republicans slam Charlottesville mayor after obscene poem about city: 'Step aside'

Republicans slammed Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Nikuyah Walker after she posted on Facebook an obscene poem she wrote claiming the city "rapes you."

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder, a Republican, suggested that Walker should step down.

CHARLOTTESVILLE MAYOR SAYS CITY 'RAPES YOU' AND 'TELLS YOU TO KEEP ITS SECRETS’

"I live in Charlottesville and if the mayor hates it that much, she should step aside and let someone lead who actually likes it here," Snyder told Fox News in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this insanity has become more common among our extremist leaders in Richmond and across Virginia," he said. "Instead of opening our schools and fixing our economy that they broke, Terry McAuliffe and the rest of the woke liberals focus, foster, and coddle Critical Race Theory and this kind of extremism. And that is a major reason why we're going to win in November."

Another Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kirk Cox, said Walker was not setting a good example for the next generation.

"If the mayor was a Republican, every Democrat in Virginia would be trying to cancel her," Cox's spokeswoman Elizabeth Gregory told Fox News. "As a 30-year government teacher, Kirk believes civility is an important aspect of representative democracy. Virginia leaders shouldn't be showing the next generation that this kind of rhetoric is acceptable or necessary for communicating your beliefs."

VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE COX HITS NORTHAM, MCAULIFFE AMID PAROLE BOARD WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT

"Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is," wrote Walker, who was first elected mayor in 2017. "It rapes you, comforts you in its c---stained sheets and tells you to keep its secrets."

"Charlottesville rapes you of your breaths. It suffocates your hopes and dreams. It liberates you by conveniently redefining liberation. It progressively chants while it conservatively acts. Charlottesville is anchored in white supremacy and rooted in racism. Charlottesville rapes you and covers you in sullied sheets," Walker wrote.

The post was taken down because it violated Facebook community standards, but Walker reposted it with an edit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Charlottesville mayor appears to view her post as an artist would, making a follow-up post on her Facebook page, posting a picture of a mug emblazoned with the words "my art doesn’t understand you either."

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.