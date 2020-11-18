Nikki Haley’s advocacy group hits Georgia Dem Warnock as ‘anti-taxpayer,’ ‘pro-communist’ radical

EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley’s advocacy group “Stand for America” on Wednesday launched a scathing video attacking Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock as “anti-America” "anti-taxpayer" and a “pro-communist” radical -- tearing into his stances on health care and taxes, as well as past remarks on police.

“Raphael Warnock is an anti-America, anti-police, anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, anti-jobs, anti-taxpayer, pro-socialized medicine, pro-communist radical,” the video, released by “Stand for America” says. “That’s a lot of reasons to stand against Raphael Warnock."

Haley founded the advocacy group in 2019, shortly after leaving the Trump administration, where she served as U.N. ambassador.

Haley recently campaigned for Warnock’s opponent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, D-Ga., ahead of Election Day. That race will now be determined in a January runoff after no candidate won 50 percent of the votes.

The Loeffler-Warnock contest, along with a separate Senate race between Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will likely determine which party controls the chamber next year.

As all eyes turn to Georgia, there has been increased scrutiny of Warnock’s stances on issues, as well as incendiary comments he has made as a pastor.

The video calls Warnock a “proud defender” of controversial pastor Rev. Jeremiah Wright. After video emerged in 2008 of Wright saying “God Damn America” in a 2003 sermon called “Confusing God and Government,” Warnock backed him, suggesting the sermon was an example of "truth-telling.”

“We celebrate Rev. Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth-telling tradition of the Black church, which when preachers tell the truth, very often it makes people uncomfortable,” he said on Fox News at the time.

The "Stand for America" video also highlighted past remarks in which Warnock had accused police in Ferguson, Mo., of having a "kind of gangster and thug mentality."

It also notes that Warnock worked at a church that hosted and celebrated late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in 1995. Warnock's campaign, though, says he was a junior member of the staff at the time Castro spoke at the church and was not a decision-maker.

On issues, it cites his support for an expansion of Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, and accuses him of supporting socialized medicine. It also accuses him of supporting “trillions in new tax increases. Warnock said last month he opposed the 2017 tax cuts and believes that those making more than $400,000 a year could perhaps afford to pay some more taxes.”

The new ad follows up on Haley's own comments about the Georgia races. Last week, she warned that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., would be in line to head the Senate Budget Committee if Democrats win the closely watched races.

“One of many reasons these Georgia races matter is that if the Dems gain control, Bernie Sanders becomes budget chair,” she tweeted