Nikki Haley: Trump has 'always' put the 'American people first'

President Trump has “always” put the “American people first,” former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, the morning after she touted the president’s foreign policy agenda during her speech at the Republican National Convention.

During her speech Monday night, Haley also lambasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his “record of weakness and failure.”

“Joe Biden is a very good guy. I know him, I mean he’s just as nice as they come,” Haley told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. “But that's just the problem.”

“We saw what happens when you try and be nice at the United Nations,” she continued. “Basically everybody was running over America when Obama and Biden were in there.”

She went on to say that Biden is “weak on foreign policy, he wants to raise taxes, which is going to hurt 82% of Americans if we go through what he’s doing, they want to put all these regulations down on small businesses.”

“I mean, truly it would be a disaster to see a Biden-Harris presidency,” Haley said.

“Before Biden was listening to Obama, now we know he’s listening to [self-proclaimed democratic socialist Sen. Bernie] Sanders and [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren and ‘the Squad’ so we have to really look at what is going to be the difference with a Biden presidency versus a Trump presidency,” Haley continued.

Echoing a common theme of Trump, Haley also attempted to tie Biden in with the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party during her speech at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., on Monday night.

“Their vision for America is socialism and we know that socialism has failed everywhere,” she said Monday. “Joe Biden and the socialist left would be a disaster for our economy. But President Trump is leading a new era of opportunity.”

On Tuesday morning she said, “We’ve seen what the president can do with the economy. We are going to see him do it again.”

“We’ve watched what Obama and Biden have done for decades and that's not where we want to go,” she continued.

One of the big themes of the first night of the RNC was the party attempting to appeal to non-White voters.

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, pushed back on claims of racism leveled against the GOP – and American institutions – calling it “personal” and referencing the mass shooting at South Carolina’s Mother Emanuel Church in which a White supremacist killed nine Black parishioners.

“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country,” Haley said during her speech.

“I was a brown girl and in a black and white world. We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave in to grievance and hate,” she added.

She went on to say that “America is a story that's a work in progress” and “now is the time to build on that progress and make America even freer, fairer and better for everyone.”

On Tuesday Haley said, “They want to call us a racist country and I will tell you, ask my parents, they do not believe this is a racist country. Me, elected as the first female, first minority governor of South Carolina, this is not a racist country. Ask [South Carolina Republican Sen.] Tim Scott, this is not a racist country.”

Host Steve Doocy asked Haley what she makes “of the fact that at least one TV network last night was live-fact checking the RNC?”

He noted that those networks did not fact-check during the Democratic National Convention and also asked, “What does that tell the viewer?”

“It tells them that they are a big part of the cancel culture,” Haley said. “They just aren't going to like anything you say regardless of what it is.”

She then pointed out that “there was a huge difference last night from the Democratic convention last week.”

“Last night showed a lot of hope, a lot of optimism and a lot of success,” she said, noting that “last week it was gloom and doom, the sky is falling.”

“What we did last night was say, ‘Look, here we have a president that pre-COVID was breaking barriers left and right with the economy, that has taken on foreign policy and made such a difference, that has really put America first in a way that Americans feel put first, whether it's African Americans, whether it’s Hispanics,” she continued.

“You look what the president has done from criminal justice reform, from school choice, from the idea that we’re constantly trying to improve the lives of everyone. That is exactly what we need four more years of. We have to build on that progress.”

Haley’s appearance at the RNC makes it clear that she is firmly behind Trump this election season. Following her abrupt departure from her post at the U.N. in 2018, there were rumors of a falling out between her and Trump and that she might mount a primary challenge to Trump -- something she made clear she had no intention to do.

Haley's name is also being floated as a 2024 Republican presidential contender along with others like Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Vice President Mike Pence.

