Nikki Haley touts Trump's foreign policy agenda, says 'America is not a racist country'

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley touted President Trump’s foreign policy agenda during her speech at the Republican National Convention, while lambasting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his “record of weakness and failure.”

Haley, who left her post as ambassador to the U.N. in 2018, praised Trump administration’s move to relocate the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, its decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama and the sanctions it levelled on North Korea.

“This president has a record of strength and success,” Haley said during her address at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C. “The former Vice President has a record of weakness and failure. Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS, great for Communist China, and he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain and abandon our values.”

Haley also focused on attacking Biden over the economic record when he served as vice president – lauding the economic gains that South Carolina made when she was the state’s governor “in spite of Joe Biden and his old boss.”

“We cut taxes. They raised them. We slashed red tape. They piled on more mandates,” she said. “And when we brought in good-paying jobs, Biden and Obama sued us. I fought back and they gave up.”

Echoing a common theme of Trump, Haley also attempted to tie Biden in with the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“Their vision for America is socialism and we know that socialism has failed everywhere,” she said. “Joe Biden and the socialist left would be a disaster for our economy. But President Trump is leading a new era of opportunity.”

One of the big themes of the first night of the RNC was the party attempting to appeal to non-White voters.

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, pushed back on claims of racism leveled against the GOP – and American institutions – calling it “personal” and referencing the mass shooting at South Carolina’s Mother Emanuel Church in which a white supremacist killed 12 Black parishioners.

“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country,” Haley said.

She added: “America is a story that’s a work in progress. Now is the time to build on that progress, and make America even freer, fairer, and better for everyone. That’s why it’s tragic to see so much of the Democratic Party turn a blind eye toward riots and rage.”

Haley’s appearance at the RNC makes it clear that she is firmly behind Trump this election season. Following her abrupt departure from her post at the U.N., there were rumors of a falling out between her and Trump, and that she might mount a primary challenge to Trump -- something she made clear she had no intention to do.

A few months after her resignation, Haley was tapped for a seat on Boeing’s board of directors, a position that earned a minimum annual compensation of $315,000 as of 2017. She resigned from the position in March, citing opposition to bailouts for the aerospace industry.

Around the same time in February 2019, Haley launched policy group Stand for America, focusing on term limits, border security and public safety, fighting socialism and international threats.

Haley's name is also being floated as a 2024 Republican presidential contender along with others like Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Vice President Mike Pence.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.