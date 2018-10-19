Nikki Haley pokes fun at prime political target -- herself -- at New York charity dinner

The humorous lines came right at the start, when comic Jim Gaffigan introduced Nikki Haley as the next president of the United States.

But the quips didn't stop there. At a white-tie gala in New York on Thursday evening, Haley, the departing U.N. ambassador, poked fun at her Indian heritage, her boss in the Oval Office and plenty more.

"Everyone in Washington called me with advice about this speech. They all said the same thing: Do not under any circumstances make any jokes about the president. So good night everybody!" Haley joked, according to The Associated Press.

"Actually the president called me this morning and gave me some really good advice. He said if I get stuck for laughs, just brag about his accomplishments," she added.

Haley, who was once the Republican governor of South Carolina, brought the funny while at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, named after the former New York governor who was the first Catholic to receive a major party nomination for president when he ran in 1928.

The very act of being out to dinner provided some material for the ambassador as she tried her hand at standup comedy. "So I really am super excited to be at the Al Smith Dinner," Haley remarked. "As a member of the Trump cabinet it is a thrill to be out to dinner without being harassed."

When the timing is right, and election calendars align, the roast can be the last time presidential nominees take the stage together ahead of Election Day. In 2016, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton swapped pointed barbs at the event, which raises money for poor children.

"So this year you wanted to spice things up again, right? I get it," Haley deadpanned. "You wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.