Nikki Haley accuses Biden of 'snubbing' Israel, 'cozying up' to Iran: 'I really don't understand the logic'

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused the Biden administration Wednesday of "snubbing Israel" and "cozying up to Iran" in the two weeks the 46th president has been in office.

Haley told "Fox News Primetime" host Trey Gowdy that Biden's approach toward Tehran is "truly dangerous" for neighboring countries, pointing specifically to his desire to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal. Trump pulled out of the Obama-era agreement in 2018, calling it "defective at its core."

"I mean, you look at the fact that they’re looking at getting back into the Iran deal ... that means you’re going to lift all the sanctions that we put on Iran," Haley said.

The former ambassador credited the crippling sanctions imposed by Trump with weakening Tehran and limiting their terror-funding operation in the Middle East.

IRANIAN RESISTANCE LEADER URGES BIDEN TO HOLD REGIME ACCOUNTABLE

It "weakened their economy so much that they’ve got the Iranian people demonstrating in the street against the regime," she said. "That’s what we wanted."

Biden, Haley predicted, is "going to jump back in the Iran deal but not ask them to leave Syria. You’re not going to ask them to stop their nuclear program. You’re not going to ask them to stop their missile program ... [or] stop funding terrorism, and you’re going to get back into a deal, and that’s literally Obama 2.0."

HALEY HITS AOC FOR 'DANGEROUS' CALL TO REIGN IN MEDIA

But, Haley warned the "bigger issue," is that Biden's soft approach would cause significant harm to Israel and Arab countries who supported Trump's effort to reduce Tehran's power and limit their nuclear capabilities.

"You’re actually hurting our friends, Israel and the Arab countries, that worked with us on getting these sanctions back on Iran , that worked with us on trying to hold back terrorism," she said.

"The Biden administration is snubbing our friends like Israel, but they're cozying up to enemies like Iran."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haley questioned Biden's failure to reach out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the days since his inauguration.

"Biden’s been in office for two weeks now. He has yet to call the Israeli prime minister, one of our closest allies," she said. "I don’t understand the logic."