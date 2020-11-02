Nigel Farage tours the ‘horrifying scenes’ of boarded-up downtown DC ahead of Election Day

British politician and Brexit leader Nigel Farage on Monday toured a boarded-up Washington ahead of Election Day, noting that businesses are not preparing for violence from President Trump's supporters but from mobs of far-left protesters who might loot and riot should Trump win a second term.

In a video posted on Twitter, the former United Kingdom Independence Party leader strode down Connecticut Avenue -- not far from the White House -- where people were boarding up businesses.

“I can see what's happening here in D.C. The place is being boarded up,” Farage said. “And this is in anticipation of real violence following the result – or even an inconclusive result – of the election on Tuesday.”

Farage surmised that the businesses he walked past were boarding up in anticipation of anti-Trump protesters and not his supporters.

“Let's just be straight about this. Why are they boarding up D.C.? What are they scared of? Are they scared of Trump supporters?” Farage said. “Are they scared of some of these slightly crazy groups out in America? No. What they fear is that Trump wins and that we get from little groups like this, large scale violence, looting, and rioting.”

Farage appeared to be basing his dire predictions for Election Day on nationwide protests that gripped the country this summer in response to the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Though many demonstrations were carried out peacefully, others descended into rioting and looting as more radical elements clashed with law enforcement.

Farage lamented the lack of civility in modern political discourse – a state of affairs he again blamed on the “radical left.”

“What we now have got with a new radical left, is a belief that they and their views are morally superior to those on the conservative right. And they are quite prepared, if they get a result they don't like, to try and overturn it with violence,” Farage said. “And I fear we're teaching people that one side's good and one side's evil. And that's leading to much of this process that we say. Let's hope and pray there isn't violence in D.C. on Tuesday night, Wednesday morning. But I think you can see from a city that is completely boarding up that something bad may well happen.”

Farage appeared on stage with Trump at a rally in Arizona last week, telling the crowd that if they voted for Trump, they’d be voting for “the only current leader in the free world who has got the guts to stand up and fight for the nation’s state.”