Newt Gingrich: Donald Trump will win in 2020 if these two things happen

President Trump needs just two things to happen for him to win the White House again in 2020, according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Speaking on "America's Newsroom", Gingrich said the president will get another four years if the economy continues on an upward trajectory and if he stays focused on the job.

“If the economy stays good and the president stays focused, he’s going to win,” he remarked.

While making the prediction, Gingrich pointed to the Trump campaign’s increasing momentum, which he said: “is all predicated on just tremendous amounts of hard work.”

On Tuesday the campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) announced they had fundraised a record $105 million dollars in the second quarter of 2019.

The president already had an unprecedented $40.8 million in cash-on-hand on April 1, 2019. The Republican National Committee and their joint fundraising committees had a combined $82 million cash-on-hand.

"“Deep down, I think President Trump’s pretty confident that—when it’s over—he’s going to be re-elected," Gingrich said, before turning his attention to 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale.

Gingrich has worked with Parscale since the Republican National Convention in 2016 and told the co-anchors he knows Parscale to be “very close” to the president. He said Parscale is the right man for the job because he believes Trump is "going to get re-elected."

“I mean, two things: look at the amount of money Parscale has raised and then look at the size of every one of these rallies,” Gingrich exclaimed.

During his own appearance on “The Story” with Martha MacCallum Tuesday evening, Parscale shared Gingrich's optimism.

He told MacCallum, “I think the president could beat anybody. The momentum we're seeing right now. I mean look...$105 million raised, a hundred million cash on hand. What we're seeing overall the president success is overseas, the momentum behind this president right now is like nothing that history has ever seen.”

“I think the president is set for four more years,” Parscale said definitively.

During his "America's Newsroom" appearance Wednesday, Gingrich also took aim at the crop of 2020 Democratic candidates, suggesting many people believe they are "going to go so far to the left.”

He cited the moment all ten Democratic candidates on the second debate stage raised their hands in favor of providing government-funded health care for illegal immigrants.

“They’re going to leave a gap about 25 miles wide between their views and the American people,” he said.

And, in terms of any Democratic contenders who could potentially dethrone the president? According to Gingrich, there’s “no one.” Although, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., both pose a threat to the president. “She’s probably the most dangerous of the Democrats. But, I also think that a leftwing politician from California is a pretty long way from the center of the American political system.”

Gingrich predicted: “In my mind, they’re going to have a nominee of the Democratic party. It will be a very leftwing person and they will have almost and impossible time defending their positions.”